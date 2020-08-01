Search underway for 2 swimmers missing near Bate Island

Emergency crews are searching for two adult swimmers who disappeared Friday night near Bate Island, Ottawa police say.

Police said just before 8:40 p.m. that a "multi-agency water search" involving fire departments from both Ottawa and Gatineau were taking part in the rescue.

Ottawa paramedics said the call came in about one hour earlier.

At least a half dozen divers and three dive boats could be seen in the Ottawa River near the island, a popular picnic spot, according to a CBC reporter on scene.

There were also at least 10 police vehicles on the island as of 9 p.m., along with multiple ambulances and fire trucks.

Crews could also be seen searching near Lemieux Island to the east.