Ottawa

Search underway for 2 swimmers missing near Bate Island

Emergency crews are searching for two adult swimmers who disappeared Friday night near Bate Island, Ottawa police say.

2 adults disappeared Friday evening, Ottawa police say

CBC News ·
Fire crews search the Ottawa River near Bate Island for two missing swimmers on July 31, 2020. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Police said just before 8:40 p.m. that a "multi-agency water search" involving fire departments from both Ottawa and Gatineau were taking part in the rescue.

Ottawa paramedics said the call came in about one hour earlier.

At least a half dozen divers and three dive boats could be seen in the Ottawa River near the island, a popular picnic spot, according to a CBC reporter on scene.

There were also at least 10 police vehicles on the island as of 9 p.m., along with multiple ambulances and fire trucks.

Crews could also be seen searching near Lemieux Island to the east.

With files from the CBC's Amanda Pfeffer and Brian Morris

