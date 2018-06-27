River levels lowered to aid search for missing swimmer

Hydro Quebec has lowered water levels on the Ottawa River to help police search for a swimmer missing since Friday.

The 20-year-old man from Petawawa, Ont., was swimming with a friend on Friday evening when they got caught in the current in the Lorne Rapids area, a popular spot for kayakers and whitewater rafters about 130 kilometres upriver from Ottawa in the County of Renfrew.

His friend made it to shore and called for help when the man did not appear.

Ontario Provincial Police and other emergency workers have been searching for the missing swimmer since Friday.

Police deployed ground crews, underwater dive teams and two infrared-equipped helicopters in their initial search for the man, all without success.

Hydro Quebec operates several dams in the area.

With water levels lowered on Tuesday, underwater dive teams are resuming their search of the area where the swimmer disappeared, as well as farther downriver.