Police searching for missing swimmer at Lac-Simon

Police are investigating after a swimmer went under the water at Lac-Simon and failed to resurface.

Officers with the Sûreté du Québec and the MRC Papineau were called to the lake in the Outaouais region shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Four people had been swimming in the lake when three began to struggle in the water, according to Marc Tessier, a media relations officer with the Sûreté du Québec. Two of them were rescued by bystanders while the third went under the water.

Tessier said paramedics treated several people at the beach for shock. Divers are being brought in to search for the person who didn't resurface.

The beach remains closed while police investigate.

Lac-Simon is approximately 97 kilometres northeast of downtown Ottawa.