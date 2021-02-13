Quebec police searching for missing snowmobiler

A search is underway in the Outaouais for a missing snowmobiler.

The 30-year-old was last seen by his relatives around 8 p.m. Friday evening, with police being notified around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

The Sûreté du Québec, alongside local fire crews, were concentrating their search Saturday near Isle-aux-Allumettes, Que., across the Ottawa River from Pembroke, Ont.

Snowmobile tracks were found near the village of Chapeau, Que., leading up to an open area of the Ottawa River, police said.

Police helicopters were on the scene Saturday. Dive teams have also been asked to help with the search.