Boa constrictor on the loose in Westboro

A 1.5-metre-long boa constrictor is on the loose in Ottawa's west end.

The grey and black snake, named Murphy, has been missing since late Friday night from a home on Lanark Avenue in Westboro.

Murphy's owner, Karen Genge, told CBC her pet was having a meal outside its indoor enclosure when she believes it slithered out the door, which was slightly open. The snake has never been outside before, Gegne said.

"I'm really worried, you know, with [Murphy] never being out," she said. "It's really terrible."

Gegne believes the snake, which she said is about 10 years old, is probably hiding.

Very shy

"He's very shy, even in the house. Like, he's very quiet," she said. "I just hope he comes out to get some heat in the sun and someone sees him."

Boas, which are non-venomous, are prohibited under the city's animal control bylaw, except for varieties that tend to reach an adult length of less than two metres. Even though Gegne's snake is shorter than two metres, it's still illegal, according to Christine Hartig of the city's bylaw department.

"These types of snakes are prohibited from being kept in the City of Ottawa. If a resident should see the snake, do not approach it and call 311," she said.

We aware of unconfirmed reports of a boa constrictor allegedly at large in Kitchissippi Ward.<br> <br>If you should see the snake, do not approach it and call 3-1-1. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> —@OttawaBylaw

Genge is offering a $200 award to anyone who helps find Murphy.