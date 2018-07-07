Python gives owner the slip in Gatineau

Authorities in Gatineau, Que., are on the lookout for a missing python, but say the wayward serpent poses no threat to people.

Police said the reptile's owner reported it missing on Friday afternoon, but the snake had already been gone for several days. It's thought to be in Hull's Hautes-Plaines neighbourhood.

According to Gatineau police spokesperson Andrée East, the ball python is less than a metre in length.

"It's called that because when the snake is afraid, when it's threatened, it's going to take a ball position," East said. "It's not going to attack, it's just going to hide in a very compact position."

The snake isn't considered dangerous, East said.

"We just ask people not to try to touch it if they [find] it."

The Outaouais SPCA confirmed it's also aware of the missing python.

East said pythons can be kept legally in Gatineau, as long as they don't exceed three metres in length. She said the owner is offering a reward for information leading to the snake's return.

"I understand that [for] anyone to see a snake that big in Quebec, it could be really frightening," East said. "We just want people to be aware there could be a snake in their backyard. It can hide anywhere."