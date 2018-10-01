Family pleas for missing 11-year-old girl's safe return

The family of a missing 11-year-old girl has made an emotional plea for her safe return after she left home nearly a week ago.

Nakayla Baskin has been missing since last Tuesday, after packing a bag and leaving her home in the Carlington neighbourhood at about 12:30 a.m.

She is usually active on social media, but hasn't been using those sites or her phone since she left, according to Ottawa police Supt. Chris Renwick.

We are worried that she could be getting bad counsel or being taken advantage of. - Ottawa police Supt. Chris Renwick

"We have no strong evidence of foul play. But, again, this is an 11-year-old girl who's very, very vulnerable," he said.

"We are worried that she could be getting bad counsel or being taken advantage of and getting herself in a situation."

Police say she may also look older than she is. She could be mistaken for someone who is 16 or even 18 years old.

Officers to start searching outside Ottawa

Investigators believe Baskin is being helped by someone, but police say that assistance is not helpful and they want to know for sure that she's safe.

Renwick would not say whether her disappearance could be related to human trafficking, but that police are looking "at all options."

Baskin usually lives with her grandmother, father and uncle. Her family is co-operating with the investigation and has also been searching for her.

Renwick said she's left home before, but not without contacting family members. She's been known to spend time in the Russell Road area, and at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Rideau Centre.

Investigators are also expected to start searching outside Ottawa.

The 11-year-old girl packed a bag and left her Carlington home on Sept. 25, 2018. (Ottawa Police Service )

She is described as white, five feet four inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. She has light brown or blondish shoulder-length hair and grey eyes. She was likely carrying a red purse with her when she left home.

Anyone who sees Baskin is asked to contact 911 or the Ottawa police missing persons unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355.