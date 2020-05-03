2 men missing after boating mishaps 

A pair of men are missing in eastern Ontario after two separate boating mishaps this weekend.

The first incident happened at approximately 9 p.m. Friday night in Bonnechere Valley Township, southwest of Eganville, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say 54-year-old Joseph Palluq left his cottage on Buelow Road to go kayaking on Lake Clear.

When Palluq hadn't returned by morning, his family contacted the OPP's Killaloe detachment.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the man's overturned kayak was found. Police continue to search Sunday with the help of several OPP units, including a helicopter.

2nd incident near Smiths Falls

In the second incident, OPP are searching for a 38-year-old man after receiving reports of a capsized canoe near Smiths Falls, Ont.

Two people were fishing in the canoe on Otter Creek — a small waterway that connects to the Rideau River between Smith Falls and Jasper, Ont. — when it capsized Saturday evening, OPP said.

The other person in the boat swam to shore and called police.

Fire departments from Smiths Falls and Rideau Lakes arrived at the scene, and were assisted in their search by a military helicopter and members of the OPP's emergency response team.

The OPP's marine unit is also helping in the search, along with a boat from the Smiths Falls Fire Department. The name of the man, from South Elmsley Township, has not been released.

Anyone with information about either man can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.