SIU investigating after 71-year-old man goes missing in Ottawa River

OPP located the man at a marina in Clarence-Rockland before he jumped into the water, the Special Investigations Unit said.

OPP called to Clarence-Rockland marina Saturday evening

The SIU is investigating after a 71-year-old man went under the water in the Ottawa River Saturday night. (The Canadian Press)

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 71-year-old man went missing after jumping into the Ottawa River.

In a release, Ontario Provincial Police said they were called by Ottawa police Saturday evening to assist in locating a distraught man.

The man was believed to have left a hospital in Ottawa, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Sunday.

Officers saw the man at a marina in Clarence-Rockland around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, and the man jumped into the river soon after, it said.

The police watchdog said an officer then jumped into the water to try to help the man, but could not find him.

Ottawa Fire Service's marine unit was called in and police divers have spent Sunday searching for the man.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police in which death, serious injury or sexual assault occurs.

