OPP recover man's body from lake south of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police divers have found a man's body in Mississippi Lake just over 24 hours after getting a call about a vehicle that went through the ice.

Police said in a news release he was a 31-year-old man from Drummond North Elmsley Township, a community in the area.

His name was not released.

At about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, OPP responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed through the ice on Mississippi Lake, just south of Carleton Place, Ont.

This map shows the location of Mississippi Lake, the site of a potentially fatal crash on Jan. 6, 2019. (CBC)

When officers arrived, they found a partially submerged all-terrain vehicle with its lights on.

The ATV's three passengers managed to escape with minor injuries, police said.

While searching for the ATV's occupants, police found another vehicle, a completely submerged Volkswagen sedan, which had been the subject of the original call.

A man inside the submerged vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia​.

It was believed a passenger in that vehicle had died.

Police are still investigating.