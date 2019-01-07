OPP recover man's body from lake south of Ottawa
Two vehicles went through the Mississippi Lake ice during weekend
Ontario Provincial Police divers have found a man's body in Mississippi Lake just over 24 hours after getting a call about a vehicle that went through the ice.
Police said in a news release he was a 31-year-old man from Drummond North Elmsley Township, a community in the area.
His name was not released.
At about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, OPP responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed through the ice on Mississippi Lake, just south of Carleton Place, Ont.
When officers arrived, they found a partially submerged all-terrain vehicle with its lights on.
The ATV's three passengers managed to escape with minor injuries, police said.
While searching for the ATV's occupants, police found another vehicle, a completely submerged Volkswagen sedan, which had been the subject of the original call.
A man inside the submerged vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia.
It was believed a passenger in that vehicle had died.
Police are still investigating.