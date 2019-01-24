Police suspect foul play in case of missing Igloolik woman

Investigators with the Ottawa Police Service's major crime unit have taken over the case of a missing woman from Igloolik, Nunavut, whose disappearance has been deemed suspicious.

Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq, 37, was last seen in Ottawa on Jan. 11, according to a news release from Ottawa police.

Susan Kublu-Iqqittuq, 37, was last seen in Ottawa on Jan. 11. (Ottawa Police Service)

The major crime unit took over the case after the initial investigation suggested "foul play may be involved," police said in a separate email.

Kublu-Iqqittuq is described as an Inuk female, four-feet-11-inches tall and 115 pounds, with a stocky build, black hair and brown eyes. She is known to frequent the downtown and ByWard Market area.

Kublu-Iqqittuq was reported missing around the same time as her daughter, who has since been located in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked can contact the Ottawa Police tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5477, or by e-mail at mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.