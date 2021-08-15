Police search for missing hiker north of Algonquin Park

Police are searching for a 26-year-old Montreal man who went missing during a hike north of Algonquin Park.

Daniel Zapata was camping in a remote, densely wooded area along Brent Road in Head, Clara and Maria Township. A release from the Upper Ottawa Valley police says he was last seen at 11:00 a.m. Saturday when leaving for a hike.

He is described as five feet, nine inches tall, with a slim build and brown, shoulder-length hair in dreadlocks. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white striped t-shirt and black Adidas shoes when he was last seen.

Police are searching with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police, including their canine and aviation units.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188.