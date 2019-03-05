Police fear for missing Gatineau man Ian Lambert

Gatineau, Que., police say they have reason to worry about missing public servant Ian Lambert after the 45-year old vanished more than two weeks ago.

Lambert was last seen leaving a house party in the western part of the Plateau district at about 9 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Information collected so far has given police "reason to fear for his health and safety," says Const. Renée-Anne St-Amant.

"Our investigators will analyze the information and we will [share it] if it's good information to give to the citizens," she said.

The officer did not elaborate on what information police have collected, but did say that investigators are working on verifying tips and developing leads.

Family and friends have started a Facebook group and are encouraging everyone to widely share the photos and posts.

They say Lambert walked across the Champlain Bridge to Ottawa the night he disappeared and was last seen in the area of Wellington West and Hintonburg a day later.

The area where Lambert was last seen is a newer development in the Plateau district, part of the community of Aylmer.

Volunteers have also begun putting up posters in bars and restaurants in the capital's gay district.

Lambert was an active member of the city's LGBTQ community and often visited the businesses near Bank and Somerset streets.

The posters describe Lambert as six feet two inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to police he was last seen wearing a tuque and a multi-coloured scarf draped over a brown dress coat. He was also carrying a backpack.

CBC News has contacted Lambert's roommate and his family in Newfoundland and Labrador but has yet to hear back.

Gatineau police are asking anyone with information related to Lambert's disappearance to contact them at (819) 246-0222.