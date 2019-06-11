Search on for missing diver in St. Lawrence River

A search is underway for a missing scuba diver in the St. Lawrence River near Cornwall, Ont.

Police were called just before 9 a.m. after another diver surfaced without their partner. The pair had been diving near Lock 21 at Macdonell Island, about 100 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP are being helped by the OPP's marine unit, RCMP, United States Customs and Border Protection, the Canadian Coast Guard and resources from CFB Trenton.

An underwater recovery unit set to join the search tomorrow. OPP are asking the public to avoid the area.