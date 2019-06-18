Diver missing in St. Lawrence identified as U.K. man

The diver who was reported missing in the St. Lawrence River last week has been identified as a man originally from the U.K. who spent years working as an instructor in Honduras.

Thomas (Andy) Phillips, 46, was reported missing after he failed to resurface while diving off of MacDonell Island, about 15 kilometres west of Cornwall, Ont., on June 11, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Phillips is originally from the U.K. but has spent the last 20 years travelling around the world as a professional diver, according to his biography on the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) website.

On its Facebook page, the Utilia Dive Centre in Honduras said Phillips is an incredible instructor who has done much to build the local industry.

"For 20 years, Andy Phillips developed and fostered both the diving community and industry on Utila and by extension, Central America. Utila as we know it — unique and exuberant — exists as it does because of him," reads the post.

The search for Phillips continues with the help of the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP marine unit, police said.