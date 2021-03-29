Police search for missing 3-year-old north of Kingston, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a three-year-old boy last seen Sunday about 50 kilometres north of downtown Kingston, Ont.

OPP said in a tweet that Jude Leyton was last seen at about 11 a.m., on March 28 in the Canoe Lake Road area of South Frontenac.

Leyton is described as three feet five inches tall, weighs about 45 pounds, and has long brown hair that was in a ponytail when last seen. The child was wearing a black-and-grey coat and blue rubber boots, police said.

Anyone who sees Leyton is asked to call 911 or 1-888-310-1122.

Police are asking people from the area to not take it upon themselves to search, saying it could block roads and interfere with their search dogs and aircraft.