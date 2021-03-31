Missing 3-year-old boy found alive and well

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a three-year-old boy who has been missing since Sunday morning in a wooded area about 50 kilometres north of Kingston, Ont., has been found alive and well Wednesday afternoon.

OPP said in a tweet the toddler was found by an OPP emergency response team member in good condition, but he will need to be checked out by paramedics.

"It's an incredible situation with a very happy ending," said Const. Curtis Dick with the Frontenac OPP detachment.

He said officers were leading the boy out of the forest mid-Wednesday afternoon, but he was able to move on his own, which is "a very positive sign."

Police said Jude Leyton was last seen at about 11 a.m., on March 28 in the Canoe Lake Road area of South Frontenac.

Approximately 50 OPP emergency response team officers have been searching for the boy since Sunday. Another 50 members from two volunteer search and rescue teams out of Ottawa and Smiths Falls, Ont., joined the search Monday.