Missing boy, 16, dies hours after searchers find him at scene of ATV crash
Ottawa

Provincial police say a missing 16-year-old boy has died after a group of civilian searchers found him at the scene of an ATV crash in Central Hastings, Ont.

Deceased identified as Brock Beatty of Tweed, Ont.

The Canadian Press ·
A 16-year-old boy who was missing died after crashing his ATV in Central Hastings, Ont., Ontario Provincial Police say. (CBC)

Officers, a police helicopter and a large group of area residents started searching for the teen after he was reported missing on Sunday at about 6 p.m., the Central Hastings detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said in a release.

Police say he hadn't returned as scheduled from an ATV ride.

Officers say civilian searchers found the boy at about 2:30 a.m. suffering from serious injuries due to a single-ATV crash along a former rail bed.

They say he was taken to hospital, where he died several hours later.

He's been identified as Brock Beatty of Tweed, Ont.

