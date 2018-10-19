Boy's body found in St. Lawrence River

Provincial police have found what they believe is the body of an 11-year-old boy who failed to resurface after the boat he was on capsized in the St. Lawrence River over the Labour Day weekend.

Members of the OPP marine unit recovered the body on Friday with the help of local emergency crews and private divers, according to a news release.

The body was found near the area where the Ottawa-area boy went under the water, just west of Rockport, Ont. The identity of the body will be confirmed after a coroner's investigation.

Leeds County OPP were first called to an area of the river just west of Rockport, Ont., at about 4 p.m. on Sept. 1 after five people were thrown into the water when their catamaran speed boat capsized.

Four of the boat's occupants were rescued, but the unidentified Ottawa-area boy, who was vacationing with his family at the time, was never found.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket, nor was he required by law to do so.