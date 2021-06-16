Bobcat missing from North Grenville zoo found safe

A bobcat named Brett Cody who went missing from a zoo in North Grenville more than a week ago has been found safe, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Saunders Country Critter Zoo and Sanctuary, located just off Highway 416 about 60 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa, had said a "vandal" intentionally let animals out of their pens over the weekend of June 5.

Police said at the time animals were found wandering free at the zoo, but it wasn't until a more thorough search that the bobcat was determined to be missing.

In a tweet Tuesday, OPP said Brett Cody was found this afternoon thanks to a member of the public.

"He is back home safe and sound at Saunders Country Zoo," said OPP in the tweet.