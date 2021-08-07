Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Search underway for missing boater on White Lake

Ontario Provincial Police says to expect a 'significant police presence' during the search of the lake, which is located southwest of Arnprior.

CBC News ·
The Lanark County OPP detachment is located in Perth, Ont. (Joseph Tunney/CBC News)

A search is underway on White Lake for a missing boater.

A "significant police presence" is expected during the search, the Lanark County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a twitter post around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The individual was reported missing around 3:30 p.m., police said.

OPP said marine officers are assisting with the search and it is not requesting volunteers.

White Lake is located southwest of Arnprior and approximately 60 km west of Ottawa.

