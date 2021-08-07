Search underway for missing boater on White Lake

A search is underway on White Lake for a missing boater.

A "significant police presence" is expected during the search, the Lanark County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a twitter post around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

The individual was reported missing around 3:30 p.m., police said.

OPP said marine officers are assisting with the search and it is not requesting volunteers.

White Lake is located southwest of Arnprior and approximately 60 km west of Ottawa.