Body of missing boater found in the Ottawa River

The body of a missing boater in the Ottawa River has been found, police said late Sunday.

The 53-year-old man's boat overturned in the river near Dunrobin Road and Opeongo Road in west Ottawa.

Police learned of the incident just before 4 p.m. on Saturday and immediately began a search with the help of Ottawa and Gatineau firefighters, Ottawa paramedics and MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police.

Ottawa police divers found his body, police said. His name has not been released.

The boater was not wearing a life jacket when he was found, said police. In a statement, police reminded boaters and other waterway users to wear a life jacket or personal flotation device while on the water.