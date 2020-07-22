Skip to Main Content
Missing boater's body found in lake south of Maniwaki, Que.
Divers from the Sûreté du Québec found the body of a missing 27-year-old woman in a western Quebec lake Wednesday morning.

Sûreté du Québec divers searched Lac des Trente et un Milles for a missing woman after a boat collided with a rock late Monday night. (Stu Mills/CBC News)

Sûreté du Québec divers found a missing woman's body in a lake south of Maniwaki, Que., Wednesday morning.

The 27-year-old woman from Gatineau, Que., was one of four people in the boat on Lac des Trente et Un Milles, approximately 130 kilometres north of Ottawa, on Monday night when it collided with a rock.

Three of the four passengers made it to the shore after the collision at about 11 p.m., police said, but the unidentified woman didn't reappear.

Police say none of the four people on the boat were wearing life jackets. The three others suffered minor injuries.

Dive crews searched the lake Tuesday and returned Wednesday, finding her body at about 10 a.m.

Her name has not been released. Initial information from police was that she was 20 years old.

The boat was also found. Police said their investigation into the crash continues.

