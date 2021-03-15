Minto Skating Club looks for new home as arena sale pending
Owner plans to sell facility but says programming will continue until August
The Minto Skating Club may be looking for a new home after a conditional offer has been made on the rink it's been operating on for 34 years.
The 117-year-old club has operated out of the Minto Skating Centre on Lancaster Road in Ottawa since 1987, offering everything from learn-to-skate programs to synchronized skating.
"It was actually a terrific facility from the perspective of what it gave us," said Erich Forler, the club's president. That included both a North American and Olympic-sized rink, along with a smaller skating pad.
But he said it's clear the building owner is planning to sell the facility and even if this sale doesn't go through, it will likely be sold to someone else in future.
"We need a new home," Forler said. "I'm trying to be optimistic."
Yet, Forler acknowledges what the club needs will be hard to come by because most of the limited facilities available are already being used.
Programming to continue until August
The owner of the facility — Mask Management Consultants Limited — confirmed to CBC News the possible purchaser would not continue to use it as an arena.
"There is no certainty that a sale will go through, and we will not know if the property will actually be sold until some point in June," Kyle Simourd, the company's vice-president, wrote in a statement.
He said even if the deal goes through, programming would continue until August.
"Through this time, we will work actively with the Minto Skating Club and all other arena users in efforts to help ensure their long-term viability."
With files from CBC's Ashley Wright
