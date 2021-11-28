Minor football team's clubhouse vandalized, spray-painted with racist graffiti

A football team in Ottawa's east end has been left reeling after a racist slur was spray-painted on the outside of its clubhouse and the inside was vandalized.

Qasim Khan, president of the Orléans Minor Football Association, said the discovery was made Wednesday after the league was told there appeared to have been a break-in at the clubhouse.

Although a number of worst-case scenarios were running through his head when he made the drive there, he said nothing prepared him for what he found.

"Never in our wildest dreams did I think I'd turn the corner and see what was written on the side of our clubhouse," Khan said.

He said he was shocked to see vandals had spray-painted the N-word on the side of the building.

Vandals spray-painted the N-word on side of the Orleans minor football team's club house. (Submitted by Qasim Khan)

The Orléans Bengals are a minor football team for children as young as seven-years-old. Beyond the sport, the team also participates in community outreach programs, such as their anti-bullying campaign.

"To see this here in Orléans, as someone who's born and raised in Orléans, [it was] a shock. To see it on our club wall, that hurts," Khan said.

Inside the clubhouse, he also found a mess — an array of garbage, such as alcohol and food containers, all over the floor.

Some walls were also spray-painted with images of male genitalia, while others had damage from being kicked, he said, adding a trophy that had been with the team for several years was damaged and used as an ashtray.

Food and alcohol containers were strewn about the floor of the clubhouse, while some walls were kicked and a trophy was used as an ashtray. (Submitted by Qasim Khan)

Khan said he reported the incident to Ottawa police. Police have not confirmed to CBC if they are investigating.

The area's city councillor, Laura Dudas, said she's "absolutely disgusted" by the incident.

Dudas's son played minor football with the team, which is where, she said, he learned about giving back to the community.

"That's what makes a situation like this more disturbing," she said. "This is young people in the community who give back and give up themselves and then they have to go see this disgusting behaviour."

Team hopes to use incident as teaching moment

While the team doesn't know how much the damage to the clubhouse will cost, Khan said there are bigger concerns.

"The monetary value is one thing, I think it's the emotional damage that hurts the most," he said.

Khan hopes the incident can become an educational moment for the larger community.

"It's a reality, you can't hide from this right? It's here and I think this is an educational moment that we get to share," he said.