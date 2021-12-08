Former client runs new Ottawa food bank location to give back

This story is a part of CBC Ottawa's Project Give, our annual holiday drive. The special day of programming runs Friday, Dec. 10, and we'll meet the people who are making the season kind by sharing food through Ottawa Food Bank, and showcasing acts of kindness through the community.

Inaya Siblini says it's her turn to give back to Ottawa's Parkdale Food Centre.

Once a client who used the food bank to provide fresh food for her family, Siblini is now running the centre's newest location.

"I discovered the Parkdale Food Centre when I first came to Canada," said Siblini, whose family moved from Lebanon in 2018.

"It makes actually a big difference because we were living in a hotel room ... We didn't have any way to cook a healthy meal."

Siblini is now the grocery program co-ordinator for Mino'Weesini, the new branch of Parkdale Food Centre that opened its doors in October in Ottawa's Hintonburg area. The non-profit store — currently operating on a pickup and delivery model after a client (or as they call a "neighbour") places their order — is named after an Algonquin word that translates to "good eats."

"I just felt like I need to do something in return," said Siblini.

Former Parkdale Food Centre client now runs its newest location Duration 0:45 Inaya Siblini says the Parkdale Food Centre helped her family get access to healthy food shortly after they arrived in Canada. Now, she runs the centre's newest location — Mino'Weesini in Hintonburg.

'Every penny matters'

"The older space was getting small for all the programs that we have," said Siblini. "The food bank is getting bigger and bigger."

During the holiday season, Mino'Weesini is running its holiday sharing program where a neighbour gets sponsored by another family. Apart from its grocery program, it also has a fresh eats program that provides 200 hot takeout meals weekly and gives 75 neighbours more fresh produce. It also holds a weekly Wednesday coffee, yoga and conversation program.

A volunteer packs up a box at Mino'Weesini, the new location of Parkdale Food Centre. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Siblini encourages everyone to support their local food banks this holiday season.

"A lot of families, they are counting on the support, on donations," she said.

"Don't hesitate. Every penny matters."