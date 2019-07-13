Skip to Main Content
Small earthquake rattles Maniwaki, Que., area
Earthquakes Canada reported that the 4.0-magnitude quake hit at around 1:56 p.m. and was lightly felt in the town of Mont-Laurier, Que.

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake rattled some residents in Mont-Laurier, Que., Saturday afternoon. (Earthquakes Canada)

A small earthquake rattled the area northwest of Maniwaki, Que., Saturday afternoon. 

Earthquakes Canada reported that the 4.0-magnitude quake occurred at around 1:56 p.m.

The earthquake was lightly felt in Mont-Laurier, Que., about 180 kilometres north of Ottawa, the agency said.

There are no reports of damage so far. According to Earthquakes Canada, quakes with a magnitude under 5.4 rarely cause damage.

 

