Man arrested after 'serious incident' in Millhaven area, say police

Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested a man after a "serious incident" in Millhaven, Ont., on Thursday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., an alert went out to the public warning of an armed and dangerous person on foot near Highway 33 and County Road 4.

Residents were instructed to shelter in place and lock their doors while police searched for the armed person.

Just minutes after 8 p.m., OPP East Region tweeted out a male suspect had been arrested and that there was no longer a public safety threat.

More information on the arrest is expected on Friday, the tweet said.

The town is located west of Kingston, Ont.