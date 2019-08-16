Military aircraft to perform flypast Saturday

The Royal Canadian Air Force will perform a flypast Saturday to mark the rededication ceremony for the Kandahar Cenotaph in west Ottawa.

During a ceremony for families and friends of those who died during Canada's military mission in Afghanistan, a number of aircraft will pass over the Department of National Defence headquarters on Carling Avenue.

A CC-130J Hercules, two CH-147F Chinooks and three CH-146 Griffons will participate in the flypast.

A CC-130J Hercules aircraft like this one seen at CFB Trenton will also take part. (Adrien Veczan/Canadian Press)

"The aircraft will fly over the event at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route," the Department of National Defence said in a news release.

"Flypasts by the Royal Canadian Air Force are carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety, and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions."

The ceremony will take place at DND headquarters from 11 a.m. to noon.