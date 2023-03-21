Military aircraft set to fly over Ottawa before and during Biden visit

Ottawa residents can expect to see or hear military aircraft over the city before and during U.S. President Joe Biden's visit this week.

CF-18 Hornet fighter jets and CH-146 Griffin helicopters may be over the region as early as Wednesday, according to a news release from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

The aircraft will provide security throughout Biden's visit to Ottawa on Thursday and Friday.

NORAD encouraged civilian pilots to consult Nav Canada's webpage for information on where and when flight restrictions due to the visit will be in effect.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama was the last sitting U.S. president to make an official state visit to Ottawa.

Obama, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton all made Canada their first foreign stop upon taking office, while Reagan and George W. Bush made it their second.

Former U.S. president Donald Trump only made one official visit to Canada during his time as president, attending the 2018 G7 Leader's Summit in La Malbaie, Que.