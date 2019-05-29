Mike Pence's Ottawa visit will snarl traffic, delay air travel

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence's brief Thursday visit to Ottawa will mean traffic congestion and delays at the airport, according to a former RCMP officer.

"It's a short visit, but there will be a lot of protection on every detail," said Pierre Yves Bourduas, a former RCMP deputy commissioner who now heads P-Y Public Safety Management, a private security firm in Ottawa.

Mike Pence is coming to Ottawa — but why hasn't Trump made a state visit to Canada yet?

Trudeau to bring up anti-abortion laws in U.S. during meeting with VP Mike Pence Thursday

Security for Pence's visit is being handled by the RCMP, Ottawa police and Parliamentary Protective Services.

Bourduas said the level of security for Pence's stop in the nation's capital will be the same as if U.S. President Donald Trump were to come to town.

Pierre Yves Bourduas, a former RCMP deputy commissioner who now heads P-Y Public Safety Management, says the security detail for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence will mean delays around the city. 0:53

Arrives before noon

Pence is scheduled to arrive on Parliament Hill shortly before noon, and following a "welcoming ceremony" will be meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the early afternoon.

Trudeau has said they will be primarily discussing the ratification process for the new NAFTA deal, although he will also bring up the increasing number of U.S. laws restricting women's access to abortion with Pence.

Bourduas said Thursday morning travellers should expect delays at the airport due to airspace being cleared for Pence's arrival.

"A word of caution for anyone leaving tomorrow: make sure you leave way ahead of time in order to make sure you'll be on time for your flight," said Bourduas.

Neither Ottawa police nor the RCMP would specifically say which streets would be blocked off Thursday.

TRAFFIC | U.S. VP leaving in the middle of the afternoon rush

In an email, RCMP would only say that some streets "will be closed briefly" and that there may be "traffic slowdowns in the downtown area."

Bourduas said that roads used by Pence's security detail to get the vice-president downtown, like the Airport Parkway, would "in all likelihood be blocked to traffic."

Watching for protests

As for potential protests, the RCMP said they expect them but the force has "not targeted specific protest groups."

Bourduas said it's not just large, organized protests that police will be watching out for.

"They also have concerns in relation to lone wolves and those acting by themselves," Bourduas said.

"Hence the level of security will remain high."