Demonstrators march in downtown Ottawa for migrants, refugees

Dozens of demonstrators marched from the Human Rights Monument in downtown Ottawa to the office of Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada Sunday, calling on the federal government to grant full and permanent immigration status to migrants, refugees and undocumented people.

According to organizers, the 1.6-kilometre march symbolized the roughly 1.6 million residents in Canada without permanent status.

"We [want to] push our government to keep their promises around providing easier and immediate pathways to permanent residency to all immigrants," said Sinda Garziz, who helped organize the rally.

An immigrant herself, Garziz came to Canada eight years ago as a student from Tunisia and said she's been working for migrant justice since then.

"We hear every year — and more specifically during the pandemic — Canada wanted to increase their target of immigrants coming to Canada because of economic need," she said.

"And we want them to keep in mind, when they are increasing these targets, what does it really mean? You have 1.6 [million] people living with precarious status here."

Sinda Garziz, one of the organizers of the rally, speaks to demonstrators at the Human Rights Memorial before the march. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

In April 2021, the federal government announced a new pathway to permanent residency for immigrants working in essential jobs like personal support and health services.

It was designed to allow up to 90,000 workers and international students already in Canada to convert their temporary status to permanent.

But Akinwumi Olusanmi, a refugee claimant from Nigeria who's employed as a personal support worker, said the parameters around that program let a lot of people, including himself, fall through the cracks.

"There was a timeframe that was given and I didn't have enough hours," he said.

Akinumi Olusanmi works as a personal support worker and says he's had COVID-19 twice but kept working after he recovered. He said a lot of front-line and essential workers are like him and don't have permanent immigration status. (Sarah Kester/CBC)

Olusanmi has been in Canada for around three years, and said that when he arrived, he was touched by the love that was shown to him.

"I was crying the way I see the kind of love that was shown to me," he said. "So I think I want to give back to society."

Now he works with the elderly and the vulnerable, and said when he sees the smiles on their faces it means more to him than his paycheque.

Still, he's had COVID-19 twice and said a lot of front-line workers exposed during the pandemic are like him — without permanent immigration status.

"A lot of our colleagues, a lot of people have worked and [kept] the community going," he said. "But we still don't have status."

CBC reached out to the office of Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship Canada as well as immigration minister Sean Fraser's office and has not received a response.