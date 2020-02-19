'Midway killer' facing new charges after stabbing

The man convicted of a notorious killing at a children's amusement park is facing new charges following a weekend stabbing outside a homeless shelter on the edge of the ByWard Market.

Ottawa police said a 40-year-old man was stabbed in an altercation outside the Shepherds of Good Hope around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

While the suspect fled, shelter staff and workers with Ottawa Inner City Health called 911 and ran to provide first aid to the stabbing victim. Paramedics transported the victim to hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators arrested (Sayed) Wahab Dadshani, 42, the following day. He's charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Dadshani's lawyer, Mark Ertel, told CBC he will seek for bail for his client. Ertel said although Dadshani has "no fixed address," he does have family members in Ottawa who could support him.

"As far as I know, he doesn't have any outstanding charges and would be a good candidate for bail with the right plan in place," Ertel said.

The 'Midway killer'

In 2003, Dadshani was one of six men charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charbel Chaar, 26, at the Midway Family Fun Park.

The attack began with a gun fight in the parking lot of the amusement park on Lancaster Road. Chaar was then chased inside the building where he was beaten and slashed to death. The fun park's surveillance cameras captured Dadshani chasing Chaar with a sword.

This surveillance image shows Wahab Dashani holding a sword inside the Midway Family Fun Park, where 26-year-old Charbel Chaar was slashed to death in 2003. Dadshani, now 42, was convicted of manslaughter. (Court handout)

Dadshani chose to defend himself at trial and successfully persuaded the jury to find him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter instead of first-degree murder. He was the only person convicted in Chaar's killing.

Ertel said he was shocked at the result of the 2009 trial

"When I heard Wahab was going to defend himself, I thought it was going to be a disaster," Ertel recalled. "[The result] shocked everyone. Obviously he's an intelligent man and did a good job defending himself."

Dadshani was sentenced to 15 years in prison but was given 10 years credit for time served.

Fought for better jail conditions

Over the six years he spent at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC) awaiting trial, Dadshani took part in a legal fight to improve conditions at the Innes Road jail.

His lawyer argued Dadshani's charter rights were violated at OCDC when he was forced into segregation and triple-bunked in an eight-by-10-foot cell. Ertel said Dadshani's imprisonment affected his mental health.

"I think the prison sentence affected him in a bad way. He spent a lot of time in jail, including at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre, which is notorious for having no programming and poor conditions."

Dadshani was released from prison in October 2014 and returned to Afghanistan to live with his father. Ertel said he's unsure when Dadshani returned to Ottawa, but believes he's been in the capital for several years.

At the time of Chaar's killing, Dadshani was a body builder who weighed more than 300 pounds. Ertel said his client is now half that weight and is currently battling a drug addiction.

In court documents related to the three new assault charges, Dadshani's place of residence is listed as 256 King Edward Ave., the address of the Shepherds of Good Hope.