Skip to Main Content
Should sports teams ditch the term 'midget'? This Brockville dad says yes

Should sports teams ditch the term 'midget'? This Brockville dad says yes

Jason Edgley of Brockville, Ont., has a step-son who loves sports, but the prospect of him joining the "midget" hockey league makes the family cringe.

'This is hurting an actual person's feelings, it's hurting a group of people's feelings'

CBC News ·
Jason Edgley, left, poses for a selfie with his son Zak Edgley, centre, and step-son Preston Ly, right, who are both 12. (Jason Edgley)

Jason Edgley of Brockville, Ont., has a step-son who loves sports, but the prospect of him joining the local "midget" hockey league makes the family cringe.

That's because Edgley's highly active step-son, Preston Ly, just happens to be a little person.

"When he hears the word, he kind of turns and he looks around just to see if anybody's looking. We know it affects him. We know that he knows the meaning ... and he doesn't like it. And it hurts us to wonder what he's feeling, actually, when that word is said," Edgley said.

That's why the family is applauding the Brockville Blazers Basketball Association for agreeing to end the use of the term to describe young players.

Now, the family is hoping the message will spread to other teams and sports organizations.

"This is hurting an actual person's feelings, it's hurting a group of people's feelings ... and it's not fair. The way I see it is, he's like everybody else. His heart ticks the way ours does, his blood is the same colour as ours, he has fire in his heart and he plays sports and does everything the same way that we do," Edgley told CBC Radio's Ontario Morning on Thursday.

Preston Ly, left, poses with his step-brother, Zak Edgley. Ly may be three-foot-seven, but his father says he 'acts like he's-six-foot-10 and bulletproof.' (Jason Edgley)

"So he shouldn't have a division named after him. That's the way I see it."

Edgley said not everyone agrees, but people who know the family do.

"A lot of people are very supportive because they know us, and more importantly they know Preston. He's very active, he loves his sports, he's very competitive. You wouldn't know that Preston is three foot seven. He acts like he's six-foot-10 and bulletproof," he said.

"We're very proud of Preston and all of his accomplishments ... and he puts out 110 per cent in everything he does."

You can listen to the entire interview with Edgley below.

Why people are pushing to have sports leagues lose the word 'midget.' A new Canada Food Guide is coming soon... but have you followed the current one? The CBC's Nick Purdon explores whether, and why, we even need one anymore. 27:00

CBC Radio's Ontario Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us