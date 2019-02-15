Kingston man sentenced to life in prison for 2 counts of 1st-degree murder

A Kingston man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, robbery and a bombing in Toronto.

Justice Laurie Lacelle sentenced Michael Wentworth on Friday in connection with a pair of cold-case homicides, decades after the incidents took place.

The 69-year-old was found guilty of killing Richard Kimball in 1995 and Stephen St. Denis in 2001. The two counts of first-degree murder each carry an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Wentworth was also found guilty of robbing a TD Bank branch in Kingston in 1995 and a 2000 bombing in Toronto that caused damage to homes and vehicles.

Those two counts carried sentences of 10 years each.

Wentworth was initially also charged with manslaughter for the death of a woman named Henrietta Knight in 1995. Justice Lacelle did not not find him guilty of her death, but did sentence him to 12 years for robbery in connection with the incident.

From left: Henrietta Knight, Richard Kimball and Stephen St. Denis are shown in this file photo. Wentworth was found guilty of killing Kimball and St. Denis as well as robbing Knight. (Lars Hagberg/CP)

Each of the other sentences will be served concurrently with the life sentences.

Wentworth is banned from owning weapons for life and was ordered to submit his DNA to a national databank.

The sentencing comes after Wentworth was arrested in 2019.

Investigators said the then 65-year-old had been under observation for "some time" and 50-60 officers had been involved in the case before he was taken into custody.