Kingston man serving life sentence dies months after guilty verdict

A Kingston, Ont., man serving life in prison for two counts of first-degree murder has died behind bars just months after he was sentenced, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

Michael Wentworth was found guilty in late January in a pair of cold cases.

He was also sentenced to 10 years each for robbing a TD bank in Kingston in 1995 and a Toronto car bombing in 2000 that caused damage to homes and vehicles.

In a brief statement issued Thursday, CSC said Wentworth died in custody at Millhaven Institution the day before.

"At the time of death, the inmate had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which commenced on January

27, 2023, for first-degree murder, robbery, and arson," it read.

Wentworth's family has been notified, according to the statement.

CSC said it will review the circumstances of the death, as it does anytime an inmate dies. Police and the coroner will also be contacted.

An email accompanying the release said the coroner will determine Wentworth's cause of death, but the correctional agency does not believe it was linked to COVID-19.

Wentworth was 70 at the time of his death, according to CSC spokesperson Mike Shrider.

Wentworth was serving time at Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont., when he died, according to CSC. (Lars Hagberg/Canadian Press)

He declined to share any more details about the inmate's health, citing the Privacy Act.

"No foul play is suspected at this time, but we will need to await final determination made by the coroner," Shrider wrote.

Five months before his death, Wentworth was found guilty of killing Richard Kimball in 1995 and Stephen St. Denis in 2001.

The two counts of first-degree murder each carried an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.