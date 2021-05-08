Ottawa Valley man killed in Florida plane crash

An Ottawa-area man has died in a small plane crash in southern Florida.

Mike Stockton, 67, was killed in the May 6 crash in the city of LaBelle, Fla., according to a family statement released to local news station WBBH.

According to a Facebook post from the Hendry County Sherriff's Office, there were two people on board the Piper Aerostar 600 when it went down that afternoon near a local church.

Stockton was pronounced dead, while the other passenger was treated for their injuries, the sheriff's office said.

As of Thursday evening, the cause of the crash was unknown.

'Missed beyond words'

In the statement, Stockton's family said he was from the Ottawa Valley and had been a pilot since he was in his twenties, flying both planes and helicopters. He fought fires and flew air ambulances, they said.

"He will be missed beyond words. We are all devastated but appreciate the love, support, and understanding we have received," the family's statement reads.

LaBelle is approximately 200 kilometres northwest of Miami.