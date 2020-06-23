Commissioner demands Menard's apology over abortion comments — 17 months later

Citizen transit commissioner Michael Olsen is demanding an apology from Coun. Shawn Menard, who challenged his appointment in January 2019 over Olsen's views on abortion.

It doesn't appear Olsen will get one, however: Menard is defending his right as an elected official to challenge council appointments, and is questioning Olsen's motives for raising the issue after so much time has passed.

At the time of Menard's challenge, he pointed to a survey Olsen had answered while running for a school trustee position in which he said he didn't believe in a woman's right to abortion.

The city clerk and solicitor advised council that a nominee's beliefs on abortion are protected under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and wouldn't affect his judgment on public transit matters. In the end, council awarded Olsen one of four unelected seats on the commission.

Some 17 months and many transit commission meetings later, Olsen sent Menard an email Monday afternoon demanding that he apologize at this week's council meeting.

"I ask that you apologize to me for trying to block my Charter rights, and for attempting to deny my participation in the public square on the basis of my religious beliefs," Olsen wrote.

'It has bothered me'

"It has bothered me," Olsen, a devout Catholic, told CBC News.

Asked what led him to demand Menard's apology now, he said he was prompted by the councillor's recent public apology over an unrelated matter.

In a tweet on May 29, Menard was roundly criticized after reflecting on a week that included both the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and council's vote to expand the urban boundary, commenting "we have to do better."

Menard quickly deleted the tweet and apologized, saying he never meant to link the two issues.

On Friday, I posted something on twitter that was on my mind last week which I regret and am very sorry for. I do not believe these equate in any way or form, but it came across like that. I should have posted in dif threads, which is why I deleted it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/NL5p9yfT3n">pic.twitter.com/NL5p9yfT3n</a> —@ShawnMenard1

"I thought, 'You're willing to apologize for that, which is fine, but you've attacked my Charter rights,'" explained Olsen. "That disappointment just crystallized into the action that I took today."

Menard stands by challenge

But after receiving Olsen's email, Menard released a statement in which he questioned the timing.

"I suspect that this member and the people on council he is connected with are raising this now to draw attention to a tweet that they have been hoping and asking media to cover, which I have apologized for unreservedly," said Menard, who has openly clashed with the mayor and other council colleagues this term.

Menard went further, defending his right as an elected official to question nominations to decision-making bodies.

"I stand by the need to question appointments to Ottawa's public boards," Menard wrote. "This member's public record over the last 18 months reinforces the necessity in questioning his appointment."

Olsen himself recently had to offer a public apology.

Last December, he suggested fellow commissioner Sarah Wright-Gilbert's concern about a lingering odour at Parliament station could be a "gender equity thing" because women have a more highly developed sense of smell than men.

Olsen acknowledged Monday the comments were "inappropriate" and said he apologized to all transit commissioners that evening by email.

"When someone told me they were hurt by my comments, I was willing to apologize, and I did apologize," Olsen said.