Kingston, Ont., man accused of serial abuse now faces nearly 100 charges

Michael Mark Haaima, the Kingston, Ont., man already accused of human trafficking, making child pornography, multiple counts of sexual assault and dozens of other offences, is now facing 19 more charges involving another five alleged victims, according to police.

One of Haaima's latest accusers shares that seeing the growing list of alleged victims is both disturbing and therapeutic.

"One victim is more than enough," she told CBC News. "I hate that there is already five new ones, myself included."

In July, police announced 76 charges against Haaima, then aged 37. That charge list included 18 counts of sexual assault, five counts of unlawfully accessing child pornography and four counts of forcible confinement.

The charges were tied to 18 alleged victims and have not been proven in court.

After those charges were announced, the woman went to Kingston Police to accuse Haaima of abuse.

"Going to the police station, sharing my story ... has definitely been real and hard and eye opening and just a whirlwind of emotions," she said, "just knowing that my name is finally in the court docket."

She and the 22 other alleged victims cannot be named under a publication ban.

When asked for a comment on the new charges, Haaima's lawyer, Paul Blais, said, "I do not have my client's consent to speak with the media regarding his matter and, as such, I will have no comment at this time."

More counts of forcible confinement

The 19 new charges announced by the OPP and Kingston Police on Tuesday include two more counts of sexual assault, one more count of sexual assault with choking, three more counts of forcible confinement and one more count of luring to make child pornography, according to a summary of the revised slate of charges released by police.

One of the additional charges, according to the revised court record, is that of sexual interference, meaning Haaima is alleged to have had sexual contact with a person who was under the age of 16.

The most recent woman to speak to CBC said that while she hates to see the list of alleged victims grow, it's been comforting, in a way, to know that she's not alone.



"It just makes it more, almost, therapeutic knowing that this one situation didn't just happen to me," she said.

"Now us, as the victims, can come forward and ... have the same mindset of seeking help and healing and just supporting one another, even though I don't know any of the other victims."

Alleged breach of no-contact order

Haaima is now also accused of breaching a court order that bars him from contacting anyone on a list of dozens of people, including alleged victims, between April 7 and Aug. 2 in Greater Napanee. The court record does not specify how he allegedly disobeyed the order.

The OPP confirmed that Haaima has remained in custody since his arrest on April 6. Haaima has made court appearances from Quinte Detention Centre in Greater Napanee.

Haaima is next scheduled to appear in provincial court, by video, on Oct. 17.

The investigation into Haaima began in January 2022 after Kingston Police received complaints that someone was allegedly using social media to lure victims.

The alleged offences span from 2007, when Haaima was 22, to early 2020.

Prior to his arrest, Haaima worked in Kingston's tech sector.