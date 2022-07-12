Kingston man accused of human trafficking, making child pornography seeking bail review

The Kingston, Ont., man facing dozens of criminal charges, including human trafficking, sexual assault and making child pornography, is seeking a review of his detention.

Michael Mark Haaima, 38, was arrested in April. Police announced the charges against him on Monday. They involve at least two victims who were underage at the time of the offences, according to court records. A total of 18 alleged victims have been identified by police.

Haaima's bail was denied in early May, but the Ontario Superior Court of Justice confirmed on Tuesday that Haaima has applied for a bail/detention review. No date for that hearing has been set yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Haaima made his first provincial court appearance since the charges were announced.

He appeared via video link from Quinte Detention Centre in Napanee, Ont., wearing an orange jumpsuit and medical mask. He kept his arms crossed behind his back as he addressed justice of the peace H.W. Chiang as "sir."

His next provincial court appearance is scheduled for July 19.

Police told of alleged luring on social media

The charges against Haaima include 18 counts of sexual assault, five counts of unlawfully accessing child pornography and four counts of forcible confinement, as well as (but not limited to):

Sexual assault with choking.

Compulsions to commit bestiality.

Procuring a person under 18 years old.

Trafficking a person under 18 years old.

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Luring for making child pornography.

Making child pornography.

Extortion.

Criminal harassment.

Overcoming resistance by choking.

Voyeurism.

The victims include both adults and youth, according to the OPP.

The investigation began in January 2022 after Kingston Police received complaints that someone was allegedly using social media to lure victims, according to the OPP.

Ten victims were initially identified and "are now in a place of safety," Monday's news release said.

Investigators found more alleged victims, resulting in more charges being laid involving a total of 18 people.

Police believe there could be still more victims, and their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police.