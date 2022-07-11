Kingston man facing 76 charges including human trafficking, child exploitation

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing dozens of criminal charges including human trafficking, sexual assault, making child pornography and more involving at least 10 alleged victims, some of whom were underage, Kingston Police announced on Monday.

Michael Mark Haaima, 38, was arrested recently and is currently being held in custody, police in the eastern Ontario city west of Ottawa said in a news release.

The charges against him include 18 counts of sexual assault, five counts of unlawfully accessing child pornography and four counts of forcible confinement, as well as (but not limited to):

Sexual assault with choking.

Compulsions to commit bestiality.

Procuring a person under 18 years old.

Trafficking a person under 18 years old.

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Luring for making child pornography.

Making child pornography.

Extortion.

Criminal harassment.

Overcoming resistance by choking.

Voyeurism.

The investigation began in January 2022 after police were alerted to someone allegedly using social media to lure victims. Multiple forces came to be involved, including Kingston Police, Ottawa police, Peterborough police and Ontario Provincial Police.

Ten victims were initially identified and "are now in a place of safety," Monday's news release said.

Investigators then found more alleged victims, resulting in more charges being laid.

Police believe there could be still more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 or their local police.

"If you or someone you know may be a victim of these crimes, call 911 immediately," the release adds.