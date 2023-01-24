Alleged serial abuser in Kingston once again faces more charges

The Kingston, Ont., man accused last year of dozens of alleged sexual offences involving more than two dozen women is facing still more charges, including allegations that he has violated non-communication orders made by the court, documents show.

In July 2022, police announced that 76 charges had been laid against 37-year-old Michael Mark Haaima involving 18 alleged victims, 17 of whom were named in court documents. The charges included 18 counts of sexual assault, five counts of unlawfully accessing child pornography, and four counts of forcible confinement.

Other charges included sexual assault with choking, compulsions to commit bestiality, procuring a person under 18 years old, trafficking a person under 18 years old, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, making child pornography, extortion, harassment, overcoming resistance by choking and voyeurism.

After the case against Haaima was announced in July, police have laid additional charges against him several times.

In October, police said 95 charges had been laid involving 23 named victims.

By November, it was 105 charges involving 26 named victims.

As of January, court documents show it was 113 charges involving the same set of 26 victims identified in November's charges. Haaima was also charged with three counts of disobeying court orders not to communicate with someone, most recently in late December (that person is not one of the 26 named victims in the sex offences case).

The allegations against Haaima have not been proven in court. His next court appearance is scheduled for late February.

The identities of all the victims named in court documents are shielded by a routine publication ban.

The investigation into Haaima began in January 2022. Prior to his arrest, he worked in Kingston's tech sector.