Now 27 victims of alleged abuser in Kingston

Michael Mark Haaima, the Kingston, Ont., man accused of human trafficking, making child pornography, multiple counts of sexual assault and dozens of other offences, now faces two more charges, bringing the total number of named alleged victims in the case to 27.

The new charges, including one new count of sexual assault against one previously unnamed woman, come as Haaima, 37, has agreed to be committed to stand trial on all his charges in Kingston.

"We often will sometimes run into victims that are just not prepared to move forward with the criminal justice system," said Det. Insp. Jordan Whitesell of the OPP. "What's happened recently is that we've had a couple of additional victims that have been ready to proceed with that, and so those charges have been laid."

In July 2022, police announced 76 charges against Haaima involving 18 alleged victims. The charges included 18 counts of sexual assault, five counts of unlawfully accessing child pornography, and four counts of forcible confinement.

Other charges included sexual assault with choking, compulsions to commit bestiality, procuring a person under 18 years old, trafficking a person under 18 years old, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, making child pornography, extortion, harassment, overcoming resistance by choking and voyeurism.

A gradual buildup of charges

Police then laid additional charges against Haaima several times.

In October, police said 95 charges had been laid involving 23 named victims.

By November, there were 105 charges involving 26 named victims.

As of January, court documents show there were 113 charges involving the same set of 26 victims identified in November's charges.

Now, as of earlier this week, the grand total stands at 115.

Haaima is also charged with five counts of disobeying court orders not to communicate with someone, most recently on Jan. 17 (that person is not one of the 26 named victims in the sex offences case).

The allegations against Haaima have not been proven in court.

The identities of all the victims named in court documents are shielded by a routine publication ban.

The investigation into Haaima began in January 2022. Prior to his arrest, he worked in Kingston's tech sector.