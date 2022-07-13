Alleged Kingston serial abuser now linked to 25 victims with more charges filed

Michael Mark Haaima, the Kingston, Ont., man accused earlier this year of human trafficking, making child pornography, multiple counts of sexual assault and dozens of other offences, now faces an additional 11 charges, bringing the total number of named alleged victims in the case to 25.

In July, police announced 76 charges against Haaima, then 37. That charge list included 18 counts of sexual assault, five counts of unlawfully accessing child pornography, and four counts of forcible confinement.

The initial set of charges was tied to 18 alleged victims. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

More charges were announced only last month, including several more sexual assault charges, bringing the number of named alleged victims at that point to 23.

On Monday, 11 new charges were filed against Haaima including five more counts of sexual assault — for a total of 25 sexual assault charges overall — and another count of human trafficking.

The alleged victim in the latter charge was a minor, according to information submitted in court by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Two more alleged victims were named in the case Monday, bringing the total number of named victims in the case to 25. Their identities are shielded by a publication ban.

A charge laid in October, accusing Haaima of breaking his non-communication order, has been dropped.

CBC reached out to Haaima's lawyer, Paul Blais, for comment.

List of people he can't speak to grows by 23

Haaima, who remains in custody at Quinte Detention Centre in Greater Napanee, appeared in Kingston provincial court early Monday afternoon.

During the appearance, Blais expressed frustration with the timing of the Crown's disclosure of new material.

"There's new [information] almost every court appearance," Blais said. "So it's very difficult to get comprehensive instructions for my client."

Blais told the court he would meet with Haaima on Tuesday to discuss his case.

A judicial pre-trial — which typically involves a meeting of the defence lawyer, the Crown attorney, the police officer in charge of the case, and a judge — is scheduled for Dec. 12, with Haaima's next appearance in provincial court slated for one week later.

The list of witnesses and alleged victims, who Haaima can't communicate with, increased from 44 to 67 on Monday.

The investigation into Haaima began in January 2022 after Kingston Police received complaints that someone was allegedly using social media to lure victims.

The alleged offences span from 2007, when Haaima was 22, to early 2020.

Prior to his arrest, Haaima worked in Kingston's tech sector.