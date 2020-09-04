Police search for 29-year-old wanted in Richmond Road killing

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Wite.

On Aug. 21, Wite was found shot to death in a Britannia-area apartment on Richmond Road.

In a news release Friday, Ottawa police said Michael Buckley is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with Wite's death.

Buckley is considered armed and dangerous, Ottawa police said.

"Should anyone have any information regarding their current whereabouts, please do not approach them; call 9-1-1 immediately," police said in the release.

Earlier on Friday, Ottawa police said 35-year-old Dwayne Young, also wanted in connection to Wite's death, turned himself in to Toronto police. He also faces a first-degree murder charge, Ottawa police said.