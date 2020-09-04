Skip to Main Content
Police search for 29-year-old wanted in Richmond Road killing
Ottawa

Police search for 29-year-old wanted in Richmond Road killing

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Wite.

Michael Buckley wanted on Canada-wide warrant, considered armed and dangerous

CBC News ·
Police are looking for Michael Buckley in relation to the fatal shooting of Jonathan Wite at this apartment building at 2881 Richmond Rd. just after midnight on Aug. 21, 2020. (CBC)

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jonathan Wite.

On Aug. 21, Wite was found shot to death in a Britannia-area apartment on Richmond Road.

In a news release Friday, Ottawa police said Michael Buckley is wanted for first-degree murder in connection with Wite's death.

Buckley is considered armed and dangerous, Ottawa police said.

"Should anyone have any information regarding their current whereabouts, please do not approach them; call 9-1-1 immediately," police said in the release.

Earlier on Friday, Ottawa police said 35-year-old Dwayne Young, also wanted in connection to Wite's death, turned himself in to Toronto police. He also faces a first-degree murder charge, Ottawa police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now