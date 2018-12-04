New MP for Leeds–Grenville vows to match Gord Brown's efforts, energy

The newly elected MP for Leeds–Grenville–Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes vows to work hard to fill deceased MP Gord Brown's shoes.

Brown held the riding between 2004 and his death earlier this year.

"People here know him as a tireless advocate for our community, and really championed all things Leeds–Grenville on Parliament Hill," Barrett told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Tuesday after his win.

"I'm going to match Gord's efforts and energy, and we're going to make sure that everyone is heard by their Member of Parliament."

Wants infrastructure investment, balanced budget

Barrett is heading into federal politics after a stint at the municipal level. He was elected as councillor for the village of Spencerville and the surrounding area in the municipality of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal in 2014, and was also Brown's riding association president.

Barrett said the Liberals broke their promises to deliver infrastructure investment and a balanced budget in 2019, and has pledged that a Conservative government would bring real investment back to his riding.

"That type of investment is what people expect from their government, and that's what was promised by this government," Barrett said Tuesday.

"I think people are willing to invest, but it has to make sense, and we're just not seeing that ... you're going to pay a little more today and we're going to pay that down over time, but you have that legacy infrastructure. That's very much not the case right now."