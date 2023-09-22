'The future looks very bright': New Ottawa Senators owner speaks for 1st time since sale

Speaking for the first time as the official owner of the Ottawa Senators, Michael Andlauer promised to take care of the team "with the utmost respect, integrity and care both on and off the ice."

Michael Andlauer's introductory news conference the day after officially taking over the Ottawa Senators had all the laughter, toasts and voices wavering with emotion of a major life event — and early on, the new owner likened Friday to some of them.

"There's so many emotions, it reminds me of my wedding day: excited, overwhelmed a little bit, nervous, but I'm happy," he said.

"Happy knowing I'm in good company. The future looks very bright."

He also jokingly thanked his three children for "letting me spend their inheritance to pursue my passion."

Andlauer billed himself as a caring, determined owner who's player-first and fan-focused.

"While I officially hold the title of owner … I understand this city and its fans are the true owners," he said.

"I promise to take care of your team with the utmost respect, integrity and care."

His group officially took over the Ottawa Senators Thursday when the sale was approved by the NHL board of governors. His group was announced as the successful bid in June.

The 57-year-old has been a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens and owns the Brantford Bulldogs junior hockey team. He has founded and led transportation, health-care and banking companies.

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment began work to sell the team last November after the death of owner Eugene Melnyk in March 2022.

Joining Andlauer at the news conference were NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and former Senators president Cyril Leeder, who is returning as president and CEO.

Bettman said Andlauer's group and its commitment and passion are a perfect fit for the team and the best days for the Senators are ahead of it.

Training camp underway

The team's training camp is underway with new faces this year such as goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Dominik Kubalik.

The latter was part of a trade with Detroit that sent away Alex DeBrincat after one season in Canada's capital.

Centre Josh Norris is working his way back from a shoulder injury that cost him all but eight games last season and forward Shane Pinto still needs a new contract, though space under the salary cap is very tight.

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith, centre, talks to his players during training camp Sept. 21, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The team is trying to snap a six-season playoff drought. This is the seventh season under general manager Pierre Dorion and fifth under head coach D.J. Smith.

Ottawa's pre-season starts at home Sunday against Toronto. The regular season starts Oct. 11 in Carolina.