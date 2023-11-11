Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa·New

What's the deal with these crooked pedestrian crossing signals?

Crossing signals at two busy downtown Ottawa intersections have been a little off lately — one for more than two weeks.

Signals at 2 busy downtown intersections have been a bit askew

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
crooked Ottawa downtown pedestrian crossing signs October November 2023
Pedestrian crossing signals at the corners of Metcalfe and Slater streets, pictured at left, and Bank and Somerset streets, right, have been crooked for several days recently. The local councillor says she has no idea what's happened. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

To quote a famous Buffalo Springfield song: Something's happening here, but what it is ain't exactly clear.

Crossing signals at two busy downtown Ottawa intersections have been a little off lately — or "tilted," as pedestrian Mary Upshall described the one at the southwest corner of Bank and Somerset streets on Saturday.

"[It would] be nice if it was facing forward ... so that you can see it properly and cross properly [and] be safe," she said. 

The signal on the southeast corner of Slater and Metcalfe streets, meanwhile, is "totally crooked," said Marie Paule Philippe as she headed toward Parliament Hill the same day.

In fact, it's been like that for at least two weeks.

"Not sure who they're trying to alert," her companion Bruce Bailey added. "It's not that obvious. It's not that good."

crooked Ottawa downtown pedestrian crossing signs October November 2023
The picture at top shows the crooked crossing signal at Metcalfe and Slater on Oct. 27. The bottom one, taken more than two weeks later on Nov. 11, shows it remains unfixed. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

'No idea'

So what's the deal? A construction vehicle that accidentally sent things sideways? Gusty winds? A sociopathic giant?

The area's city councillor is stumped.

"I have no idea why these lights are crooked and no one has flagged this as casework through my office," said Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster in an email. 

CBC has reached out to the City of Ottawa for comment. A spokesperson said they would look into the matter and provide a response Tuesday.

When asked what the city should do about the signal near Parliament Hill, Bailey had a straightforward answer.

"Turn it a little bit," he said.

November 8 Bank and Somerset
The pedestrian crossing signal at Bank and Somerset on Nov. 8. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Guy Quenneville

Reporter at CBC Ottawa

Guy Quenneville is a reporter at CBC Ottawa born and raised in Cornwall, Ont. He can be reached at guy.quenneville@cbc.ca

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now