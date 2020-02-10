Fire destroys Metcalfe pub

Fire destroyed a pub in Ottawa's rural south end early Monday morning, causing the building to collapse before firefighters could get the flames under control.

Firefighters were called to The Main Bar & Grill in Metcalfe just after 1 a.m. after a snowplow operator reported smoke and flames coming from the side of the restaurant at 8212 Victoria St.

According to an Ottawa Fire Services news release, fighting the three-alarm blaze became even more challenging when the front of the building collapsed.

Firefighters finally had the flames under control just after 3:30 a.m.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 8210-8212 Victoria Street in the Village of Metcalfe. The fire is in the Main Street Grill & Pizzeria. This now a 3rd Alarm fire. No reported injuries and a OFS Fire Investigator has been dispatched. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/INihSjLtYe">pic.twitter.com/INihSjLtYe</a> —@OFSFirePhoto

No one was in the bar at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, firefighters said.

An excavator was brought in to sift through the rubble and ensure flames are out completely.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.