Fire destroys Metcalfe pub
Ottawa·New

Firefighters were called to The Main Bar & Grill after a snowplow operator spotted smoke and flames coming from the building around 1 a.m.

CBC News ·
The Main Bar & Grill in Metcalfe collapsed during a three-alarm fire early Monday morning. (Scott Stilborn @OFSFirePhoto)

Fire destroyed a pub in Ottawa's rural south end early Monday morning, causing the building to collapse before firefighters could get the flames under control.

Firefighters were called to The Main Bar & Grill in Metcalfe just after 1 a.m. after a snowplow operator reported smoke and flames coming from the side of the restaurant at 8212 Victoria St.

According to an Ottawa Fire Services news release, fighting the three-alarm blaze became even more challenging when the front of the building collapsed.

Firefighters finally had the flames under control just after 3:30 a.m.

 

No one was in the bar at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, firefighters said.

An excavator was brought in to sift through the rubble and ensure flames are out completely.

Damage is estimated at $400,000.

Damage to The Main Bar & Grill in Metcalfe is estimated at $400,000. (CBC)
