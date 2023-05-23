Passenger killed in crash in Messines, Que.

A woman was killed and two others were injured in a Monday afternoon crash south of Maniwaki, Que., according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The police force told La Presse Canadienne that the vehicle's driver lost control on route 105 south of chemin Cécire around 3:30 p.m., and went into a ditch.

A woman in her 60s, who was in a back seat, was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. The two people in the front were seriously injured.

Traffic flow was down to one alternating lane after the crash, police said, but both lanes are open again.

The crash happened about 15 kilometres south of Maniwaki and 120 kilometres north of Gatineau.